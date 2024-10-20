Problem 101a-
This reaction has an activation energy of zero in the gas phase: CH3 + CH3 → C2H6 a. Would you expect the rate of this reaction to change very much with temperature?
Problem 34c-
Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time.
Use the graph to calculate each quantity: c. the instantaneous rate of formation of O2 at 50 s
Problem 25a
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Problem 25b
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
b. In the first 25.0 s of this reaction, the concentration of HBr dropped from 0.600 M to 0.512 M. Calculate the average rate of the reaction during this time interval.
Problem 25c
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
c. If the volume of the reaction vessel in part b was 1.50 L, what amount of Br2 (in moles) was formed during the first 15.0 s of the reaction?
Problem 26a
Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Problem 27a
For the reaction 2 A(g) + B(g) → 3 C(g), a. Determine the expression for the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Problem 27b
For the reaction 2 A(gg) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.100 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?
Problem 30
Consider the reaction: 8 H2S(g) + 4 O2(g) → 8 H2O(g) + S8(g) Complete the table.
Problem 31a
Consider the reaction: C4H8( g) → 2 C2H4( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of C2H4 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 10 s? Between 40 and 50 s?
Problem 32a
Consider the reaction: NO2(g) → NO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of NO2 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 10 and 20 s? Between 50 and 60 s?
Problem 32b
Consider the reaction: NO2(g) → NO(g) + 1/2 O2( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of NO2 as a function of time: b. What is the rate of formation of O2 between 50 and 60 s?
Problem 33ai
Consider the reaction: H2(g) + Br2(g) → 2 HBr(g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time.
a. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: (i) the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 25 s
Problem 33aiii
Consider the reaction: H2(g) + Br2(g) → 2 HBr(g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time. a. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: (iii) the instantaneous rate of formation of HBr at 50 s
Problem 33b
Consider the reaction: H2( g) + Br2( g) → 2 HBr( g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time.
b. Make a rough sketch of a curve representing the concentration of HBr as a function of time. Assume that the initial concentration of HBr is zero
Problem 34d
Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: d. If the initial volume of the H2O2 is 1.5 L, what total amount of O2 (in moles) is formed in the first 50 s of reaction?
Problem 35a
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
Problem 35c
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. c. Write a rate law for the reaction including an estimate for the value of k.
Problem 36a
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
Problem 36b
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
b. Make a rough sketch of a plot of [A] versus time
Problem 36c
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
c. Write a rate law for the reaction including the value of k.
Problem 37b
What are the units of k for each type of reaction? b. second-order reaction
Problem 38a
This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. a. Calculate the rate of the reaction when [N2O5] = 0.055 M
Problem 38b
This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. b. What would the rate of the reaction be at the concentration indicated in part a if the reaction were second order? Zero order? (Assume the same numerical value for the rate constant with the appropriate units.)
Problem 39b
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is first order in A, second order in B, and zero order in C. b. What is the overall order of the reaction?
Problem 39c
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is first order in A, second order in B, and zero order in C c. By what factor does the reaction rate change if [A] is doubled (and the other reactant concentrations are held constant)?
Problem 40a
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is zero order in A, one-half order in B, and second order in C. a. Write a rate law for the reaction.
Problem 40e
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is zero order in A, one-half order in B, and second order in C. e. By what factor does the reaction rate change if [C] is doubled (and the other reactant concentrations are held constant)?
Problem 44
Consider the tabulated data showing the initial rate of a reaction (A → products) at several different concentrations of A. What is the order of the reaction? Write a rate law for the reaction including the value of the rate constant, k.
Problem 46
The tabulated data were collected for this reaction: CH3Cl( g) + 3 Cl2( g) ¡ CCl4( g) + 3 HCl( g
Write an expression for the reaction rate law and calculate the value of the rate constant, k. What is the overall order of the reaction?
