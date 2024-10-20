Problem 48

Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB and Table 9.3 to calculate the lattice energy of CaO. (ΔHsub for calcium is 178 kJ>mol; IE1 and IE2 for calcium are 590 kJ>mol and 1145 kJ>mol, respectively; EA1 and EA2 for O are -141 kJ>mol and 744 kJ>mol, respectively.)