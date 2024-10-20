Problem 0.89
Carbon ring structures are common in organic chemistry. Draw a Lewis structure for each carbon ring structure, including any necessary resonance structures. d. C6H6
Problem 3.46
Arrange these compounds in order of increasing magnitude of lattice energy: KCl, SrO, RbBr, CaO.
Problem 35
Write the electron configuration for N. Then write the Lewis symbol for N and show which electrons from the electron configuration are included in the Lewis symbol.
Problem 37b
Write the Lewis symbol for each atom or ion. b. Na+
Problem 37c
Write the Lewis symbol for each atom or ion. c. Cl
Problem 37d
Write the Lewis symbol for each atom or ion. d. Cl-
Problem 39
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. d. K2O
Problem 40b
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. b. Li2S
Problem 40c
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. c. CaI2
Problem 40d
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. d. RbF
Problem 41
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Sr and Se b. Ba and Cl c. Na and S d. Al and O
Problem 42
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Ca and N b. Mg and I c. Ca and S d. Cs and F
Problem 44
Rubidium iodide has a lattice energy of -617 kJ>mol, while potassium bromide has a lattice energy of -671 kJ>mol. Why is the lattice energy of potassium bromide more exothermic than the lattice energy of rubidium iodide?
Problem 45
The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ>mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ>mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.
Problem 47
Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB, Chapter 8 and this chapter to calculate the lattice energy of KCl. (ΔHsub for potassium is 89.0 kJ>mol.)
Problem 48
Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB and Table 9.3 to calculate the lattice energy of CaO. (ΔHsub for calcium is 178 kJ>mol; IE1 and IE2 for calcium are 590 kJ>mol and 1145 kJ>mol, respectively; EA1 and EA2 for O are -141 kJ>mol and 744 kJ>mol, respectively.)
Problem 51a
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. PH3
Problem 51d
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH4
Problem 53a
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. SF2
Problem 53b
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. b. SiH4
Problem 53d
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH3SH (C and S central)
Problem 54
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. CH2O b. C2Cl4 c. CH3NH2 d. CFCl3 (C central)
Problem 55a
Determine if a bond between each pair of atoms would be pure covalent, polar covalent, or ionic. a. Br and Br
Problem 57
Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the CO bond.
Problem 58a
Draw the Lewis structure for BrF with an arrow representing the dipole moment. Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.
Problem 58b
Refer to Figure 9.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.
Problem 60b
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. b. OH-
Problem 60c
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. c. BrO-
Problem 61d
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. d. C2H4
Problem 62a
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. a. H3COCH3
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
