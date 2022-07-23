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Ch.13 - Solutions
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.13 - SolutionsProblem 104
Chapter 13, Problem 104

A gas has a Henry's law constant of 0.112 M>atm. What total volume of solution is needed to completely dissolve 1.65 L of the gas at a pressure of 725 torr and a temperature of 25 °C?

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1
Convert the pressure from torr to atm using the conversion factor: 1 atm = 760 torr.
Use Henry's Law, which states that the solubility of a gas in a liquid is directly proportional to the pressure of the gas above the liquid: \( C = k \cdot P \), where \( C \) is the concentration of the gas, \( k \) is the Henry's law constant, and \( P \) is the pressure in atm.
Calculate the concentration of the gas in the solution using the converted pressure and the given Henry's law constant.
Determine the moles of gas using the ideal gas law: \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is the pressure in atm, \( V \) is the volume in liters, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.
Calculate the total volume of solution needed by dividing the moles of gas by the concentration of the gas in the solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Henry's Law

Henry's Law states that the amount of gas that dissolves in a liquid at a given temperature is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid. This relationship can be expressed mathematically as C = kH * P, where C is the concentration of the gas in the liquid, kH is the Henry's law constant, and P is the partial pressure of the gas.
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Conversion of Pressure Units

In chemistry, it is often necessary to convert pressure units to ensure consistency in calculations. In this case, the pressure is given in torr, which can be converted to atmospheres (atm) using the conversion factor 1 atm = 760 torr. This conversion is essential for applying Henry's Law correctly.
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Molarity and Volume Relationship

Molarity (M) is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To find the total volume of solution needed to dissolve a specific amount of gas, one must first calculate the concentration of the gas using Henry's Law, and then use the relationship between moles, molarity, and volume (M = moles/volume) to determine the required volume of the solution.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Water softeners often replace calcium ions in hard water with sodium ions. Since sodium compounds are soluble, the presence of sodium ions in water does not cause the white, scaly residues caused by calcium ions. However, calcium is more beneficial to human health than sodium because calcium is a necessary part of the human diet, while high levels of sodium intake are linked to increases in blood pressure. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that adults ingest less than 2.4 g of sodium per day. How many liters of softened water, containing a sodium concentration of 0.050% sodium by mass, would a person have to consume to exceed the FDA recommendation? (Assume a water density of 1.0 g/mL.)

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Textbook Question

The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) sets a limit for mercury—a toxin to the central nervous system—at 0.0020 ppm by mass. Water suppliers must periodically test their water to ensure that mercury levels do not exceed this limit. Suppose water becomes contaminated with mercury at twice the legal limit (0.0040 ppm). How much of this water would a person have to consume to ingest 50.0 mg of mercury?

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Textbook Question

A saturated solution forms when 0.0537 L of argon, at a pressure of 1.0 atm and temperature of 25 °C, is dissolved in 1.0 L of water. Calculate the Henry's law constant for argon.

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Textbook Question

Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) has a lattice energy of -887 kJ/mol and a heat of hydration of -932 kJ/mol. How much solution could be heated to boiling by the heat evolved by the dissolution of 25.0 g of NaOH? (For the solution, assume a heat capacity of 4.0 J/g·°C, an initial temperature of 25.0 °C, a boiling point of 100.0 °C, and a density of 1.05 g/mL.)

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