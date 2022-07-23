Textbook Question
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. a. Is the dissolution of lithium iodide endothermic or exothermic?
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When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. a. Is the dissolution of lithium iodide endothermic or exothermic?
Use the data to calculate the heats of hydration of lithium chloride and sodium chloride. Which of the two cations, lithium or sodium, has stronger ion–dipole interactions with water? Why?
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. b. What can you conclude about the relative magnitudes of the lattice energy of lithium iodide and its heat of hydration?
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. d. Why does the solution form? What drives the process?