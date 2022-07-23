Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. c. Fr-202
Ch.20 - Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter 20, Problem 41b,c,d
Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. b. Ru-90 c. P-27 d. Sn-100
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Identify the atomic number of the element. Ruthenium (Ru) has an atomic number of 44.
Determine the neutron number by subtracting the atomic number from the mass number: Neutron number = 90 - 44.
Compare the neutron-to-proton (N/Z) ratio to the stable range for elements around ruthenium. For elements with atomic numbers around 44, a stable N/Z ratio is approximately 1.25.
Evaluate if the nuclide is neutron-rich or neutron-poor. If the N/Z ratio is higher than the stable range, the nuclide is neutron-rich.
Predict the mode of decay: Neutron-rich nuclides typically undergo beta decay (β-) to convert a neutron into a proton, thereby reducing the N/Z ratio.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nuclear Decay
Nuclear decay refers to the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur through various modes, including alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay, each involving the transformation of the nucleus into a more stable state. Understanding the type of decay is crucial for predicting the behavior of unstable nuclides.
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Alpha Decay
Beta Decay
Beta decay is a specific type of nuclear decay where a neutron in the nucleus is transformed into a proton, emitting a beta particle (an electron or positron) and an antineutrino or neutrino. This process increases the atomic number of the element by one, resulting in the formation of a new element. It is a common decay mode for nuclides that are neutron-rich.
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Isotopes and Stability
Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. The stability of an isotope depends on the ratio of neutrons to protons; an imbalance can lead to instability and subsequent decay. For example, Ru-90, with its specific neutron-to-proton ratio, may undergo beta decay if it is found to be unstable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Predict a likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. a. Sb-132 b. Te-139 d. Ba-123
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The first six elements of the first transition series have the following number of stable isotopes:
Element Number of Stable Isotopes
Sc 1
Ti 5
V 1
Cr 3
Mn 1
Fe 4
Explain why Sc, V, and Mn each have only one stable isotope while the other elements have several.
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Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. a. Ti-48 b. Cr-63 c. Sn-102 d. Y-88
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Determine whether or not each nuclide is likely to be stable. State your reasons. a. Mg-26 b. Ne-25 c. Co-51
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Which nuclide in each pair would you expect to have the longer half-life? a. Cs-113 or Cs-125 b. Fe-62 or Fe-70