Problem 58a
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? a.
Problem 58b
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? b.
Problem 58c
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? c.
Problem 58d
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? d.
Problem 59a
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. a.
Problem 59b
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. b.
Problem 59c
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. c.
Problem 60a
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. a.
Problem 60b
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. b.
Problem 60c
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. c.
Problem 61b
Name each monosubstituted benzene. b.
Problem 62c
Name each monosubstituted benzene. c.
Problem 63b
Name each compound in which the benzene ring is best treated as a substituent. b.
Problem 64c
Name each compound in which the benzene ring is best treated as a substituent. . c.
Problem 66b
Name each disubstituted benzene. b.
Problem 66c
Name each disubstituted benzene. c.
Problem 67a,c
Draw the structure for each compound. a. isopropylbenzene c. 1-chloro-4-methylbenzene
Problem 67b
Draw the structure for each compound. b. meta-dibromobenzene
Problem 68a
Draw the structure for each compound. a. ethylbenzene
Problem 68c
Draw the structure for each compound.
c. para-diethylbenzene
Problem 69a
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? a.
Problem 69b
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? b.
Problem 70a
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? a.
Problem 70b
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? b.
Problem 71a
Name each alcohol. a.
Problem 72
Draw the structure for each alcohol. a. 2-butanol b. 2-methyl-1-propanol c. 3-ethyl-1-hexanol d. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Problem 73a
List the products of each alcohol reaction. a.
Problem 73b
List the products of each alcohol reaction.
b.
Problem 73c
List the products of each alcohol reaction.
c.
Problem 73d
List the products of each alcohol reaction. d.
Ch.21 - Organic Chemistry
Back