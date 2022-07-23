Skip to main content
Ch.21 - Organic Chemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.21 - Organic ChemistryProblem 60b
Chapter 21, Problem 60b

Complete each hydrogenation reaction. b.

Chemical structure showing hydrogenation reaction with H2 on the right.

Hello everyone today, we are being asked to identify the organic product of the hydrogenation reaction below hydrogenation reactions involve adding Hydrogen or H two across double bonds or Calkins. And so essentially When you react this starting material with H2 or hydrogen, you are going to get the same backbone of the structure just without the double bond. And so your final product will look as such. I hope this helped until next time.
