Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 96b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 96b

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. b. CCl, 284.77 g/mol

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling. A C H 20. Has a molar mass of 180.16 g per mole determine the molecular formula of this compound. So we need to find the mass of CH 20. So we have our carbon Which has a mass of 12.01. And then we have our hydrogen, which has a mass of 1.01 times two Equals 2.02. Then we have our oxygen. We have one of them and it has a molar mass of 16. So that gives us a total of 30.02. And now we want to take our Mueller mask that was given to us the .16 g per mole And divided by our 30.02. And that gives us six. So now we need to multiply everything in our empirical formula by six. And that gives us C six h. 12 oh six. And that is our molecular formula. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 45.2-mg sample of phosphorus reacts with selenium to form 131.6 mg of the selenide. Determine the empirical formula of phosphorus selenide.

1951
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

From the given empirical formula and molar mass, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C6H7N, 186.24 g/mol

1334
views
Textbook Question

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C4H9, 114.22 g/mol

1404
views
Textbook Question

From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. c. C3H2N, 312.29 g/mol

1276
views
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of a hydrocarbon produces 33.01 g CO2 and 13.51 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.

4733
views
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of naphthalene, a hydrocarbon used in mothballs, produces 8.80 g CO2 and 1.44 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of naphthalene.

1868
views