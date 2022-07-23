Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 130
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 130

Fructose is a common sugar found in fruit. Elemental analysis of fructose gives the following mass percent composition: C 40.00%, H 6.72%, O 53.28%. The molar mass of fructose is 180.16 g>mol. Find the molecular formula of fructose.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So here we ask chocolate. The empirical molecular formula a beauty like acid. It has a molar mass of 88.11 g per mole In a mass percent composition of % 54.53 carbon 9.15% hydrogen And 36.32% oxygen. And we know that the empirical formula it's gonna give us our relatives number of atoms and then our molecular formula, it's going to give us our actual number of atoms. So we're gonna assume we have 100 g of the compound. We can convert our percentages into grams. We have 54 0.53 grams of carbon 9.15 grams of hydrogen in 36 0.32 friends of oxygen. So now we're going to convert the masses of each into moles. Using the molar masses in one mole of carbon, We have 12.011g of carbon And give us 4.54 malls of carbon In one mole of hydrogen. We have 1.008 brands of hydrogen. And this will give us 9.08 malls of hydrogen in one mall oxygen. We have 15 .999 grams of oxygen. And this will give us 2.27 malls of oxygen. Now we need to divide each by the smallest number of moles. Get the smallest whole number ratios for carbon. We have 4.54 By by 2.27. We're going to get to for hydrogen With 9. By about 2.27. We're gonna get four for oxygen. You have 2.27. About about 2.27. We're Gonna Get one. So now these are going to be our subscript and empirical formula. Our empirical formula is C. Two, age four. Oh. And now I need to find what number to multiply the subscript spy. To get the whole number ratios for the molecular formula. We can do this by using the equation X. It was a miller mass. What about the empirical mass? Our empirical mass Fc two H 40. Is too Times 12.011g. Last four 1.008g plus 15 .999 grams. We're gonna get 44 0.5 grams. So we have X. It was 88 1 1. About about 44 0.5. I'm gonna get to. And now we need the most part of subscript in the empirical formula by two UFC two H 40. We're gonna get c. four H eight tonight. For a molecular formula, We're gonna get c. four H. Eight 02. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 25 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlorine does this car emit into the atmosphere each year?

3307
views
Textbook Question

A metal (M) forms a compound with the formula MCl3. If the compound contains 65.57% Cl by mass, what is the identity of the metal?

2392
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

A metal (M) forms an oxide with the formula M2O. If the oxide contains 16.99% O by mass, what is the identity of the metal?

1477
views
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of a 13.42-g sample of equilin (which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen) produces 39.61 g CO2 and 9.01 g H2O. The molar mass of equilin is 268.34 g>mol. Find its molecular formula.

3136
views
Textbook Question

Estrone, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, is a female sexual hormone in the urine of pregnant women. Combustion analysis of a 1.893-g sample of estrone produces 5.545 g of CO2 and 1.388 g H2O. The molar mass of estrone is 270.36 g/mol. Find its molecular formula.

1481
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Epsom salts is a hydrated ionic compound with the following formula: MgSO4 # x H2O. A 4.93-g sample of Epsom salts is heated to drive off the water of hydration. The mass of the sample after complete dehydration is 2.41 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in Epsom salts.

5195
views