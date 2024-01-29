Chapter 5, Problem 55
What is the density (in g/L) of hydrogen gas at 20.0 °C and a pressure of 1655 psi?
A sample of nitrogen gas in a 1.75-L container exerts a pressure of 1.35 atm at 25 °C. What is the pressure if the volume of the container is maintained constant and the temperature is raised to 355 °C?
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to determine the volume (in L) occupied by 33.6 g of neon at STP.
Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g>L) of nitrogen gas at STP.
A sample of N2O gas has a density of 2.85 g/L at 298 K. What is the pressure of the gas (in mmHg)?
A 248-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.433 g at a pressure of 745 mmHg and a temperature of 28 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
A 113-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.171 g at a pressure of 721 mmHg and a temperature of 32 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?