Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Gases
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.5 - GasesProblem 53
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 53

Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to determine the volume (in L) occupied by 33.6 g of neon at STP.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, Let's check out this problem at S. T. P. What is the volume occupied by 33.5 g of argon gas. Now remember STP stands for standard temperature and pressure and our standard temperature is equal to 273.15 kelvin And our standard pressure is equal to 180 M. The equation that we're going to need to use to solve this problem is our ideal gas equation which is PV equals N R. T. And then the problem they are asking us what is the volume. So here we're solving for our volume. And when we isolate that variable, we get volume is equal to N. R. T over peak. So let's go ahead. Go ahead and plug in what we know We know that N represents moles. And here they give us 33.5 g of argon gas. So let's go ahead and convert that g to moles. Using our molar mass And one mole of Argon. We have 39. five g of Oregon. Our g of argon cancel. And we're left with moles. And when we do that calculation, we get 0.838 moles of argon. So we'll go ahead and plug that in 0.838 moles of bargain RR represents our gas constant which is 0. 206 leaders atmosphere over malls Calvin. And our temperature is that standard temperature of 273.15 Kelvin and this is all over pressure And our standard pressure is 180 M. So let's just make sure our units cancel here are most of Argon cancel our A. T. M. Cancels and our kelvin cancels. So the unit that we're left with is volume, which is perfect. When we do this calculation, we get a volume of 18.7 leaders and this is answer choice B. Alright, everyone. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

This picture represents a sample of gas at a pressure of 1 atm, a volume of 1 L, and a temperature of 25 °C. Draw a similar picture showing what would happen to the sample if the volume were reduced to 0.5 L and the temperature were increased to 250 °C. What would happen to the pressure?

810
views
Textbook Question

Aerosol cans carry clear warnings against incineration because of the high pressures that can develop upon heating. Suppose that a can contains a residual amount of gas at a pressure of 755 mmHg and a temperature of 25 °C. What would the pressure be if the can were heated to 1155 °C?

3243
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

A sample of nitrogen gas in a 1.75-L container exerts a pressure of 1.35 atm at 25 °C. What is the pressure if the volume of the container is maintained constant and the temperature is raised to 355 °C?

1576
views
Textbook Question

Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to calculate the density (in g>L) of nitrogen gas at STP.

3002
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

What is the density (in g/L) of hydrogen gas at 20.0 °C and a pressure of 1655 psi?

3602
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A sample of N2O gas has a density of 2.85 g/L at 298 K. What is the pressure of the gas (in mmHg)?

2575
views