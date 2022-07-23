Chapter 6, Problem 87d
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. d. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Pentane (C5H12) is a component of gasoline that burns according to the following balanced equation: C5H12(l ) + 8 O2( g)¡5 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g) Calculate ΔH °rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation. (The standard enthalpy of formation of liquid pentane is -146.8 kJ>mol.)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. a. C2H4( g) + H2( g) → C2H6( g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. c. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. a. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. b. SO2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → SO3(g)
During photosynthesis, plants use energy from sunlight to form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for photosynthesis.