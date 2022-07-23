Chapter 7, Problem 44
A heat lamp produces 32.8 watts of power at a wavelength of 6.5 µm. How many photons are emitted per second? (1 watt = 1 J/s)
Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation at each of the wavelengths indicated in Problem 39. a. 632.8 nm (wavelength of red light from helium–neon laser) b. 503 nm (wavelength of maximum solar radiation) c. 0.052 nm (wavelength contained in medical X-rays)
Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation at each of the frequencies indicated in Problem 40. a. 100.2 MHz (typical frequency for FM radio broadcasting) b. 1070 kHz (typical frequency for AM radio broadcasting) (assume four significant figures) c. 835.6 MHz (common frequency used for cell phone communication)
A laser pulse with wavelength 532 nm contains 3.85 mJ of energy. How many photons are in the laser pulse?
Determine the energy of 1 mol of photons for each kind of light. (Assume three significant figures.) a. infrared radiation (1500 nm)
How much energy is contained in 1 mol of each? a. X-ray photons with a wavelength of 0.135 nm b. g-ray photons with a wavelength of 2.15 * 10-5 nm
Sketch the interference pattern that results from the diffraction of electrons passing through two closely spaced slits.