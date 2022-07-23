Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 55b
Chapter 1, Problem 55b

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22×10−15 s

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It involves writing a number as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten, such as 2.2 x 10^-15. Understanding this notation is essential for converting measurements into a more manageable format.
Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Metric Prefixes

Metric prefixes are used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system, allowing for easier communication of measurements. For example, 'femto-' represents 10^-15, so 22 x 10^-15 seconds can be expressed as 22 femtoseconds. Familiarity with these prefixes is crucial for converting scientific notation into standard metric units.
Metric Prefixes Usage

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another, often involving the use of conversion factors. In this case, converting from scientific notation to a standard metric unit requires applying the appropriate metric prefix. Mastery of unit conversion is vital for accurately interpreting and communicating scientific measurements.
Conversion Factors
Related Practice
Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)

The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2×10−9 m

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. d. 3.5×106 L

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 38.8×105 g c. 23.4×1011 m d. 87.9×10−7 L

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2×10−10 s

