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Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 44c
Chapter 22, Problem 44c

Draw a structure for each alkane. c. 4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The parent chain is 'hexane', which means it has 6 carbon atoms in a straight chain.
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain: Start from the end closest to the first substituent to ensure the lowest possible numbers for the substituents.
Add the substituents: The name '4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane' indicates that there is an ethyl group (C2H5) on the 4th carbon and two methyl groups (CH3) on the 2nd carbon.
Draw the carbon skeleton: Begin by drawing a straight chain of 6 carbon atoms for hexane, then add the ethyl group to the 4th carbon and the two methyl groups to the 2nd carbon.
Complete the structure by adding hydrogen atoms: Ensure each carbon atom forms four bonds by adding the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms to each carbon.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Alkanes are characterized by their relatively low reactivity and are commonly found in natural gas and petroleum.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic way to name chemical compounds. For alkanes, the name reflects the longest continuous carbon chain and any substituents, which are branches or functional groups. Understanding this naming convention is essential for accurately interpreting and drawing chemical structures.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation involves illustrating the arrangement of atoms within a molecule. For alkanes, this can be done using line-angle formulas, where lines represent bonds between carbon atoms, and vertices represent carbon atoms. Recognizing how to depict branching and substituents is crucial for accurately drawing the structure of complex alkanes like 4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each alkane. a. 3-ethylhexane c. 2,3-dimethylbutane

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction. a. CH3CH2CH2CH3 + O2 → b.CH2=CHCH3 + O2 → c. CH≡CCH2CH3 + O2

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction.

a. CH3CH2CH3 + O2

b.CH3CH2CH=CH2 +O2

c. CH≡CH + O2

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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each alkane.

b. 3-ethyl-3-methylpentane

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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each alkane.

d. 4,7-diethyl-2,2-dimethylnonane

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Textbook Question

List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) a. CH3CH3 + Br2

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