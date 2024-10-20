Problem 19.40a
Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔS surr for each chemical reaction. In addition, predict under what temperatures (all temperatures, low temperatures, or high temperatures), if any, the reaction is spontaneous. a. C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = -2044 kJ
Problem 27
Which of these processes is spontaneous? a. the combustion of natural gas b. the extraction of iron metal from iron ore c. a hot drink cooling to room temperature d. drawing heat energy from the ocean's surface to power a ship
Problem 28
Which of these processes are nonspontaneous? Are the nonspontaneous processes impossible? a. a bike going up a hill b. a meteor falling to Earth c. obtaining hydrogen gas from liquid water d. a ball rolling down a hill
Problem 29
Two systems, each composed of two particles represented by circles, have 20 J of total energy. Which system, A or B, has the greater entropy? Why?
Problem 30
Two systems, each composed of three particles represented by circles, have 30 J of total energy. How many energetically equivalent ways can you distribute the particles in each system? Which system has greater entropy?
Problem 31
Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when 1.50 mol of isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O) melts at its melting point (-89.5 °C). See Table 12.9 for heats of fusion.
Problem 32
Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when 1.50 mol of diethyl ether (C4H10O) condenses from a gas to a liquid at its normal boiling point (34.6 °C). See Table 12.7 for heats of vaporization.
Problem 35a
Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. a. 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2( g)
Problem 35b
Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. b. CH2=CH2( g) + H2( g) → CH3CH3( g)
Problem 40c
Problem 41
Calculate ΔS surr at the indicated temperature for each reaction. d. ΔHrxn ° = +114 kJ; 77 K
Problem 43a
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) a. ΔH°rxn = +135 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -282 J/K; T = 298 K
Problem 43c
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) c. ΔH°rxn = -135 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -282 J>K; T = 298 K
Problem 44a
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) a. ΔH°rxn = -75 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -127 J/K; T = 298 K
Problem 44c
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) c. ΔH°rxn = +75 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -127 J/K; T = 298 K
Problem 46
Calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each of the sets of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T given in Problem 44. Predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous at the temperature indicated. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.)
Problem 48
Calculate the free energy change for this reaction at 25 °C. Is the reaction spontaneous? (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) 2 Ca(s) + O2( g) → 2 CaO(s) ΔH° rxn = -1269.8 kJ; ΔS° rxn = -364.6 J/K
Problem 49
Fill in the blanks in the table. Both ΔH and ΔS refer to the system.
Problem 50d
Predict the conditions (high temperature, low temperature, all temperatures, or no temperatures) under which each reaction is spontaneous. d. 2 NO2(g) → 2 NO(g) + O2(g) (endothermic)
Problem 51
How does the molar entropy of a substance change with increasing temperature?
Problem 53e
For each pair of substances, choose the one that you expect to have the higher standard molar entropy (S°) at 25 °C. Explain your choices. e. NO2( g); CH3CH2CH3( g)
Problem 55a
Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. a. NH3(g); Ne(g); SO2(g); CH3CH2OH(g); He(g)
Problem 55b
Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. b. H2O(s); H2O(l ); H2O( g)
Problem 56c
Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. c. C(s, graphite); C(s, diamond); C(s, amorphous)
Problem 57b
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn . b. C(s) + H2O(g) → CO(g) + H2(g)
Problem 57c
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. c. CO( g) + H2O( g) → H2( g) + CO2( g)
Problem 57d
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. d. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
Problem 58a
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔSrxn ° . a. 3 NO2( g) + H2O(l ) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO( g)
Problem 58b
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. b. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Problem 58c
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn . c. SO2( g) + 1 2 O2( g) → SO3( g)
