Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)

Gibbs free energy (ΔG) combines the effects of enthalpy and entropy to determine the spontaneity of a reaction. A negative ΔG indicates that a reaction can occur spontaneously, while a positive ΔG suggests non-spontaneity. The temperature at which a reaction becomes spontaneous can be found by analyzing the signs of ΔH and ΔS; for example, if ΔH is negative and ΔS is positive, the reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures.