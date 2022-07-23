Enthalpy (ΔH)

Enthalpy is a thermodynamic property that reflects the total heat content of a system. It is defined as the internal energy plus the product of pressure and volume (H = U + PV). The change in enthalpy (ΔH) during a reaction indicates whether the reaction is exothermic (ΔH < 0) or endothermic (ΔH > 0). This concept is essential for calculating the surrounding entropy (ΔS surr) using the relationship between enthalpy and temperature.