Problem 67

Is the question formulated correctly? If not, please correct it. Here is the question: 'Consider the reaction: 2 NO( g) + O2( g) → 2 NO2( g). Estimate ΔG° for this reaction at each temperature and predict whether or not the reaction is spontaneous, assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change significantly within the given temperature range. a. 298 K b. 855 K.'