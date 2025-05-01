Problem 62
In photosynthesis, plants form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for photosynthesis and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C. Is photosynthesis spontaneous?
- For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? b. NH4Cl(s) → HCl(g) + NH3(g) c. 3 H2(g) + Fe2O3(s) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(g)
Problem 63
Problem 63a
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g)
Problem 63d
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? d. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Problem 64a
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g)
Problem 64c
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? c. N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g)
Problem 64d
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? d. 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g)
Problem 65
Use standard free energies of formation to calculate ΔG° at 25 °C for each reaction in Problem 61. How do the values of ΔG° calculated this way compare to those calculated from ΔH° and ΔS°? Which of the two methods could be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature?
- Using standard free energies of formation, calculate ΔG° at 25 °C for each reaction in Problem 62. How do the values of ΔG° calculated this way compare to those calculated from ΔH° and ΔS°? Which of the two methods can determine how ΔG° changes with temperature?
Problem 66
- Is the question formulated correctly? If not, please correct it. Here is the question: 'Consider the reaction: 2 NO( g) + O2( g) → 2 NO2( g). Estimate ΔG° for this reaction at each temperature and predict whether or not the reaction is spontaneous, assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change significantly within the given temperature range. a. 298 K b. 855 K.'
Problem 67
Problem 69
Determine ΔG° for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) Use the following reactions with known ΔG°rxn values:
2 Fe(s) + 3/2 O2(g) → Fe2O3(s) ΔG°rxn = -742.2 kJ
CO(g) + 12 O2( g) → CO2(g) ΔG°rxn = -257.2 kJ
- Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C: I2(s) → I2(g). a. Find ΔG°rxn at 25.0 °C.
Problem 73
Problem 73b
Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C : I2(s) → I2(g) b. Find ΔG°rxn at 25.0 °C under the following nonstandard conditions: i. PI2 = 1.00 mmHg ii. PI2 = 0.100 mmHg
Problem 73c
Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C : I2(s) → I2(g) c. Explain why iodine spontaneously sublimes in open air at 25.0 °C
Problem 74a
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) a. Find ΔG°r at 25.0 °C.
Problem 74b
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) b. Find ΔGr at 25.0 °C under the following nonstandard conditions: i. PCH3OH = 150.0 mmHg ii. PCH3OH = 100.0 mmHg iii. PCH3OH = 10.0 mmHg
Problem 74c
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) c. Explain why methanol spontaneously evaporates in open air at 25.0 °C
Problem 76
Consider the reaction: CO2(g) + CCl4(g) ⇌ 2 COCl2(g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: i. PCO2 = 0.112 atm ii. PCCl4 = 0.174 atm iii. PCOCl2 = 0.744 atm
Problem 77a
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. a. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
Problem 77b
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. b. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g)
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. ΔG°f for BrCl(g) is -1.0 kJ/mol. a. 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g) b. Br2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 BrCl(g)
Problem 78
- Consider the reaction: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) with Kp = 2.26 * 10^4 at 25°C. Calculate ΔG°rxn for the reaction at 25°C under each of the following conditions: a. standard conditions b. at equilibrium c. PCH3OH = 1.0 atm; PCO = PH2 = 0.010 atm
Problem 79
Problem 80a
Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: a. standard conditions
Problem 80b
Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: b. at equilibrium
Problem 80c
Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: c. PICl = 2.55 atm; PI2 = 0.325 atm; PCl2 = 0.221 atm
- Is the value of the equilibrium constant at 525 K for each reaction in Problem 73 estimated correctly?
Problem 81
- Estimate the value of the equilibrium constant at 655 K for each reaction in Problem 74. (ΔHf° for BrCl is 14.6 kJ/mol.)
Problem 82
Problem 84
Consider the reaction: 2 NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) The following data show the equilibrium constant for this reaction measured at several different temperatures. Use the data to find ΔH°rxn and ΔS°rxn for the reaction.
Problem 86
A reaction has an equilibrium constant of 8.5⨉103 at 298 K. At 755 K, the equilibrium constant is 55.2. Find ΔH°rxn for the reaction.
Problem 87a
Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. a. water boiling
Ch.19 - Free Energy & Thermodynamics
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