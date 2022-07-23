Enthalpy (ΔH)

Enthalpy (ΔH) is a measure of the total heat content of a system and reflects the energy changes during a chemical reaction. A positive ΔH indicates that the reaction is endothermic, absorbing heat from the surroundings, while a negative ΔH indicates an exothermic reaction, releasing heat. The sign and magnitude of ΔH influence the overall Gibbs Free Energy and thus the spontaneity of the reaction.