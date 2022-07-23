Predict the conditions (high temperature, low temperature, all temperatures, or no temperatures) under which each reaction is spontaneous. a. H2O(g) → H2O(l) b. CO2(s) → CO2(g) c. H2(g) → 2 H(g) d. 2 NO2(g) → 2 NO(g) + O2(g) (endothermic)
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) c. ΔH°rxn = +75 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -127 J/K; T = 298 K
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Key Concepts
Gibbs Free Energy
Entropy (ΔS)
Enthalpy (ΔH)
Calculate ΔSsurr at the indicated temperature for each reaction. d. ΔH°rxn = +114 kJ; 77 K
Calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each of the sets of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T given in Problem 44. Predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous at the temperature indicated. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.)
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) c. ΔH°rxn = -135 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -282 J>K; T = 298 K
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) a. ΔH°rxn = +135 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -282 J/K; T = 298 K
Calculate the free energy change for this reaction at 25 °C. Is the reaction spontaneous? (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) 2 Ca(s) + O2( g) → 2 CaO(s) ΔH°rxn = -1269.8 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -364.6 J/K