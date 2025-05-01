Problem 60a
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? a.
Problem 60b
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? b.
Problem 60c
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? c.
Problem 60d
What are the products of each alkene addition reaction? d.
Problem 61a
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. a.
Problem 61b
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. b.
Problem 61c
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. c.
Problem 62a
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. a.
Problem 62b
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. b.
Problem 62c
Complete each hydrogenation reaction. c.
Problem 63b
Name each monosubstituted benzene. b.
Problem 64c
Name each monosubstituted benzene. c.
Problem 65b
Name each compound in which the benzene ring is best treated as a substituent. b.
Problem 66c
Name each compound in which the benzene ring is best treated as a substituent. . c.
Problem 68b
Name each disubstituted benzene. b.
Problem 68c
Name each disubstituted benzene. c.
Problem 69b
Draw the structure for each compound. b. meta-dibromobenzene
Problem 70c
Draw the structure for each compound.
c. para-diethylbenzene
Problem 71a
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? a.
Problem 71b
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? b.
Problem 72a
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? a.
Problem 72b
What are the products of each aromatic substitution reaction? b.
Problem 73a
Name each alcohol. a.
Problem 74
Draw the structure for each alcohol. a. 2-butanol b. 2-methyl-1-propanol c. 3-ethyl-1-hexanol d. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Problem 75a
List the products of each alcohol reaction. a.
Problem 75b
List the products of each alcohol reaction.
b.
Problem 75c
List the products of each alcohol reaction.
c.
Problem 75d
List the products of each alcohol reaction. d.
Problem 76a
List the products of each alcohol reaction.
a.
Problem 76b
List the products of each alcohol reaction. b.
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
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