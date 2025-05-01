Problem 76c
List the products of each alcohol reaction. c.
Problem 76d
List the products of each alcohol reaction. d.
Problem 77c
Name each aldehyde or ketone. c.
Problem 77d
Name each aldehyde or ketone. d.
Problem 78a
Draw the structure of each aldehyde or ketone. a. hexanal
Problem 78b
Draw the structure of each aldehyde or ketone.
b. 2-pentanone
Problem 78c
Draw the structure of each aldehyde or ketone. c. 2-methylbutanal
Problem 79
Determine the product of the addition reaction.
Problem 80
Determine the product of the addition reaction.
Problem 81a
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 81b
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 81c
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 81d
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 82a
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester. a. pentanoic acid
Problem 82b
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester. b. methyl hexanoate
Problem 82c
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester. c. 3-ethylheptanoic acid
Problem 82d
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester.
d. butyl ethanoate
Problem 83a
Determine the products of each carboxylic acid reaction. a.
Problem 84a
Determine the products of each carboxylic acid reaction. a.
Problem 84b
Determine the products of each carboxylic acid reaction. b.
Problem 85a
Name each ether. a.
Problem 85b
Name each ether. b.
Problem 85c
Name each ether. c.
Problem 86a
Draw the structure for each ether.
a. ethyl propyl ether
Problem 86c
Draw the structure for each ether. c. methyl hexyl ether
Problem 87a
Name each amine
a.
Problem 87b
Name each amine b.
Problem 88b
Draw the structure for each amine.
b. triethylamine
Problem 88c
Draw the structure for each amine. c. butylethylamine
Problem 89a
Classify each amine reaction as acid–base or condensation and list its products. a. CH3NHCH3 + HCl →
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
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