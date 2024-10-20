Problem 33
Based on the molecular formula, determine whether each compound is an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. (Assume that the hydrocarbons are noncyclical and there is no more than one multiple bond.) a. C3H8 b. C6H10 c. C4H8 d. C10H22
Problem 34
Based on the molecular formula, determine whether each compound is an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. (Assume that the hydrocarbons are noncyclical and there is no more than one multiple bond.)
a. C5H12 b. C2H2 c. C7H14 d. C11H22
Problem 37
Write structural formulas for each of the nine structural isomers of heptane.
Problem 38
Write structural formulas for any 6 of the 18 structural isomers of octane.
Problem 39
Determine whether each compound exhibits optical isomerism c.
Problem 40c
Determine whether each compound exhibits optical isomerism c.
Problem 41c
Determine whether the molecules in each pair are the same or enantiomers. c.
Problem 42c
Determine whether the molecules in each pair are the same or enantiomers. c.
Problem 43b
Name each alkane.
b.
Problem 43c
Name each alkane.
c.
Problem 43d
Name each alkane. d.
Problem 44c
Name each alkane. c.
Problem 45a
Draw a structure for each alkane. a. 3-ethylhexane
Problem 45b
Draw a structure for each alkane.
b. 3-ethyl-3-methylpentane
Problem 45d
Draw a structure for each alkane. d. 4,7-diethyl-2,2-dimethylnonane
Problem 46c
Draw a structure for each alkane. c. 4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane
Problem 47
Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction. b.CH3CH2CH=CH2 +O2 →
Problem 48c
Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction. c. CH≡CCH2CH3 + O2 →
Problem 49a
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) a. CH3CH3 + Br2 →
Problem 49c
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reac- tion. (Assume monosubstitution.)
c. CH2Cl2 + Br2 →
Problem 49d
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) d.
Problem 50c
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.)
c. CH3CH2CH2CH3 + Cl2
Problem 50d
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) d. CH3CHBr2 + Br2 →
Problem 52
Write structural formulas for each of the possible isomers of n-pentyne that are formed by moving the position of the triple bond.
Problem 53c
Name each alkene. c.
Problem 54c
Name each alkene. c.
Problem 55b
Name each alkyne. b.
Problem 55d
Name each alkyne. d.
Problem 56c
Name each alkyne. c.
Problem 56d
Name each alkyne. d.
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
