Which of the following is responsible for the correct initiation of transcription in eukaryotes?
Which of the following strands of DNA has the same base sequence as its primary transcript?
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding post-transcriptional modifications in pre-mRNA?
The mRNA transcript obtained from the transcription of a gene segment involved in the termination of transcription contains a GC-rich hairpin structure followed by a stretch of uracil (U) nucleotides in the mRNA transcript near its end. Which of the following sequences represents the base pair sequence of the template strand of that DNA segment?
Which of the following is a key difference between the bacterial promoters and eukaryotic promoters transcribed by RNA polymerase II?
In RNA polymerase-directed transcription, during elongation, aspartyl residues (asp)along with Mg2+ ions coordinate the phosphates of the ribonucleotides. The overall reaction is (NMP)n +NTP → (NMP)n+1 +PPi. Which of the following is correct about the first and second Mg2+ ions?
If you are provided with a portion of the mRNA sequence: 3'-AUCCGUACUGAGA-5'. Can you tell what will be the complementary sequences of the coding and the template strands of the DNA?
You are studying the expression of a particular gene and have isolated both DNA and mRNA from the same organism. You want to confirm that the mRNA corresponds to the gene of interest, and you decide to perform a hybridization experiment using a labeled probe that is complementary to a segment of the gene. Which of the following statements is most likely true regarding the hybridization of the probe with DNA and mRNA?
The DNA sequence below gives the first 14 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified.
Nontemplate strand: TACGCTAGTCAGTT
Template strand: ATGCGATCAGTCA
What is the mRNA transcript sequence?
The process of converting the primary mRNA transcript to a mature functional mRNA molecule ready to be translated is called _____________.
Determine the type of RNA editing when an RNA sequence is one nucleotide shorter than the corresponding DNA sequence.
What are small non-coding RNA molecules that are typically less than 200 nucleotides in length?
Identify the enzyme that cleaves pre-miRNA into an approximately 22 nucleotide miRNA.
One of the potential applications of RNAi technology includes:
RNA interference (RNAi) is a mechanism by which cells can regulate gene expression. RNAi silences gene expression by binding and degrading: