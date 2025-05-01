10. Transcription / Transcription in Eukaryotes / Problem 8

You are studying the expression of a particular gene and have isolated both DNA and mRNA from the same organism. You want to confirm that the mRNA corresponds to the gene of interest, and you decide to perform a hybridization experiment using a labeled probe that is complementary to a segment of the gene. Which of the following statements is most likely true regarding the hybridization of the probe with DNA and mRNA?