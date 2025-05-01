- Download the worksheet to save time writing
"DNA editing" refers to the process of intentionally changing the genetic code of an organism. Which of the following is a revolutionary gene editing tool that allows scientists to modify the DNA sequence of a particular gene in a cell?
How many fragments would be predicted to be generated by the complete digestion of the human genome with Sau3A, BamHI, EcoRI, and NotI enzymes combined?
A cloning vector is a genome that can accept the target DNA and increase the number of copies through its autonomous replication. Which of the following statements is false regarding BAC and YAC?
What is the expected frequency of finding a clone representing the insulin receptor gene in a genomic library made from liver tissue, given that the size of the gene is approximately 150 kb and the human genome comprises 3.2 billion base pairs?
Assumptions:
- The genomic library made from liver tissue contains a total of 100,000 clones.
- After screening the library, 20 clones are identified to contain the insulin receptor gene.
Gel electrophoresis is a technique for separating DNA, RNA, or protein mixtures by molecular size in the laboratory. Which of the following statements about the gel electrophoresis procedure is incorrect?
This assay is helpful in determining if eukaryotic transcription factors bind to the DNA fragment?