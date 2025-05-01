18. Molecular Genetic Tools
18. Molecular Genetic Tools / Methods for Analyzing DNA / Problem 4
What is the expected frequency of finding a clone representing the insulin receptor gene in a genomic library made from liver tissue, given that the size of the gene is approximately 150 kb and the human genome comprises 3.2 billion base pairs?
Assumptions:
- The genomic library made from liver tissue contains a total of 100,000 clones.
- After screening the library, 20 clones are identified to contain the insulin receptor gene.
