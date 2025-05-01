3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance - Part 1 of 2
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance / Chi Square Analysis / Problem 4
The normal range of chi-square values is determined by the number of degrees of freedom (df) and the level of significance (alpha) employed. In general, a lower chi-square value implies a better match between the observed and predicted values, whereas a greater number suggests a worse fit. What does it mean when the chi-square value exceeds the critical value?
Learn this concept