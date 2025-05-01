Octaploid strawberries have brighter red color, and a juicier and sweeter taste when compared to normal strawberries. How many chromosomes do commercial octoploid varieties contain if normal strawberries have a haploid number of n = 7 chromosomes?
A variety of potato is produced with 60 chromosomes by crossing a tetraploid line with 48 chromosomes with a hexaploid line that contains 72 chromosomes. Determine the number of chromosomes contributed by the hexaploid line.
Polyploids of plant species frequently occur naturally and are also produced by human manipulation. Which of the following polyploid plant species with increased chromosome numbers is incorrect?
A new species of salt grass, Spartina anglica was created by interspecific hybridization of native salt grass, Spartina maritima (2n = 60), with a non-native salt grass, Spartina alterniflora (2n = 62). How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?
Which of the following statements regarding the numerical chromosomal aberration is incorrect?
________ occurs when a person has more than two copies of the same set of chromosomes, whereas ________ happens when a person has more than two copies of chromosomes derived from different taxa.
Which of the following can be a possible result of allopolyploidy in plants?