6. Chromosomal Variation / Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy / Problem 4

A new species of salt grass, Spartina anglica was created by interspecific hybridization of native salt grass, Spartina maritima (2n = 60), with a non-native salt grass, Spartina alterniflora (2n = 62). How many chromosomes will the polyploid have after chromosome doubling?