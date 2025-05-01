Genetics
Which of the following mechanisms can lead to the formation of duplicate genes within an organism's genome, and what are the possible fates of these duplicate genes?
Dr. Picasso wants to cross a female horse with a male donkey to create a new species. What will be the chromosome number in a hybrid produced by crossing a horse (2n = 64) with a donkey (2n = 62)?
Modern vertebrate genomes reflect paleopolyploidy since the early vertebrate lineage's genomes underwent two whole genome duplications. This assertion defines:
Identify the correct statement about large segmental duplications in organisms:
If a sequence ABCDEF undergoes a tandem duplication, what could the resulting sequence be?
Which type of duplication results in the duplicated segment being inserted into a new location within the genome?