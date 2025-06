4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Multiple Cross Overs and Interference / Problem 2

A purple and tall flower (PpTt) is crossed with a white and short (pptt) flower. This dihybrid cross results in the following offspring:



PpTt: 380

pptt: 401

Pptt: 102

ppTt: 117



What is the recombination frequency of the dihybrid cross?