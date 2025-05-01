- Download the worksheet to save time writing
An experimental study is carried out at Stanford University to understand the transcription of a rare gene involved in neurofibromatosis. Which one of the following is the most common promoter consensus sequence involved in the transcription of DNA in eukaryotes?
A type of RNA polymerase found in eukaryotic cells that is responsible for transcribing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) genes is:
During hybridization, when single-stranded DNA and mRNA molecules with complementary base sequences come into contact, they can form a double-stranded region known as a hybrid. If the DNA and mRNA molecules are physically close to each other, the hybrid can create a ____ in the DNA strand due to the bending of the DNA backbone.
Introns are sequences of nucleotides that do not code for proteins. All of the following are functions of introns except:
Which consensus sequence(s) would you expect to identify within about 100 base pairs of the start of transcription for a eukaryotic gene with the following DNA sequence?
Nontemplate strand: ATGCTACGGTCA
Template strand: TACGATGCCAGT
Enhancers are binding sequences that can be located thousands of nucleotides away from the gene. How do they enhance the transcription process?
Which of the following statements about transcription promoters is false?