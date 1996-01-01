Overview of interacting Genes quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Novel combinations of genes can arise from what? Recombination and crossing over.

What does the term 'polygenic' mean in genetics? Polygenic refers to a trait that is controlled by multiple genes, resulting in a continuous range of phenotypes.

How does the number of dominant alleles affect the color intensity in the plant example? The more dominant alleles present, the darker the color; fewer dominant alleles result in lighter color, and no dominant alleles produce white.

What is pleiotropy in the context of gene function? Pleiotropy occurs when a single gene has multiple effects on an organism's phenotype, which can vary with age, environment, or cell type.

How can the function of a pleiotropic gene change over an organism's lifetime? A pleiotropic gene may be activated at different life stages, causing different effects depending on age, weight, or environmental exposure.

What is an example of codominance in human genetics? Blood types are an example, where both A and B alleles are expressed equally, resulting in AB blood type.