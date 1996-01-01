Overview of interacting Genes quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Overview of interacting Genes quiz #3
  • Novel combinations of genes can arise from what?
    Recombination and crossing over.
  • What does the term 'polygenic' mean in genetics?
    Polygenic refers to a trait that is controlled by multiple genes, resulting in a continuous range of phenotypes.
  • How does the number of dominant alleles affect the color intensity in the plant example?
    The more dominant alleles present, the darker the color; fewer dominant alleles result in lighter color, and no dominant alleles produce white.
  • What is pleiotropy in the context of gene function?
    Pleiotropy occurs when a single gene has multiple effects on an organism's phenotype, which can vary with age, environment, or cell type.
  • How can the function of a pleiotropic gene change over an organism's lifetime?
    A pleiotropic gene may be activated at different life stages, causing different effects depending on age, weight, or environmental exposure.
  • What is an example of codominance in human genetics?
    Blood types are an example, where both A and B alleles are expressed equally, resulting in AB blood type.
  • What does epistasis refer to in genetic interactions?
    Epistasis describes how two genes interact to affect the phenotype, often leading to complex inheritance patterns.
  • Why is studying epistasis considered challenging in genetics?
    Epistasis involves many unique and complex gene interactions, requiring detailed study and memorization due to its complexity.
  • What does penetrance measure in genetics?
    Penetrance measures the proportion of individuals with a specific allele who actually express the associated phenotype.
  • How does expressivity differ from penetrance?
    Expressivity quantifies how strongly a phenotype is expressed among individuals with the same allele, while penetrance measures how many express it at all.