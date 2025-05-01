Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Why is DNA replication said to be semiconservative? Because each new DNA molecule contains one strand from the original DNA and one newly synthesized strand.

What is the significance of the double helix structure in DNA replication? The double helix structure allows each strand to serve as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.

What is the main conclusion of Meselson and Stahl's experiment? The main conclusion is that DNA replicates via the semiconservative model.

What would be observed if DNA replicated conservatively? There would be separate bands for heavy and light DNA after one round of replication.

What would be observed if DNA replicated dispersively? There would be only mixed-weight DNA bands after every round of replication.

What is the function of each DNA strand during replication? Each DNA strand serves as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.