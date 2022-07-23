Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - DNA Replication
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 16

Define and indicate the significance of
(a) Okazaki fragments,
(b) DNA ligase, and
(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by defining Okazaki fragments: these are short sequences of DNA nucleotides synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand during DNA replication. Explain their significance as they allow the lagging strand to be replicated in small segments because DNA polymerase can only synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction.
Next, define DNA ligase: an enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds between adjacent nucleotides. Emphasize its significance in sealing the gaps between Okazaki fragments to create a continuous DNA strand on the lagging strand.
Then, define primer RNA (or RNA primer): a short strand of RNA nucleotides synthesized by primase that provides a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis. Highlight its importance because DNA polymerase cannot initiate synthesis without a primer.
Explain how these components work together during DNA replication: RNA primers initiate synthesis, Okazaki fragments are formed on the lagging strand, and DNA ligase joins these fragments to ensure the DNA strand is complete and continuous.
Summarize the overall significance of these elements in ensuring accurate and efficient replication of the lagging strand, which is essential for maintaining genetic information during cell division.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Okazaki Fragments

Okazaki fragments are short DNA segments synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand during DNA replication. Because DNA polymerase can only synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction, these fragments allow replication to proceed in segments opposite to the replication fork movement. They are later joined to form a continuous strand.
DNA Ligase

DNA ligase is an enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds between adjacent DNA segments. This sealing process is essential for creating a continuous and stable DNA strand on the lagging strand, ensuring the integrity and completeness of the replicated DNA molecule.
RNA Primer

An RNA primer is a short strand of RNA synthesized by primase that provides a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis. It is necessary because DNA polymerase cannot initiate synthesis de novo and requires a free 3'-OH group to add nucleotides during replication.
