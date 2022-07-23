Textbook Question
What was the significance of the polA1 mutation?
Summarize and compare the properties of DNA polymerase I, II, and III.
List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.
List the proteins that unwind DNA during in vivo DNA synthesis. How do they function?
Define and indicate the significance of
(a) Okazaki fragments,
(b) DNA ligase, and
(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.
Outline the current model for DNA synthesis.