Describe the function of each subunit: for example, α is the polymerase activity responsible for DNA synthesis; ε has 3' to 5' exonuclease proofreading activity; θ stabilizes ε; β forms the sliding clamp that increases processivity; γ complex acts as the clamp loader; δ and δ' are part of the clamp loader complex; χ and ψ help in clamp loader function and interaction with single-stranded DNA binding proteins; τ dimerizes the core polymerase and coordinates leading and lagging strand synthesis.