Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.
To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?
Using sickle-cell anemia as an example, describe what is meant by a molecular or genetic disease. What are the similarities and dissimilarities between this type of a disorder and a disease caused by an invading microorganism?
Assuming that each nucleotide in an mRNA is 0.34 nm long, how many triplet codes can simultaneously occupy the space in a ribosome that is 20 nm in diameter?