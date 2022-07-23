Textbook Question
On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?
723
views
On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?
Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.
Francis Crick proposed the 'adaptor hypothesis' for the function of tRNA. Why did he choose that description?
During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?
Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.