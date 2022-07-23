Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 4

Contrast the roles of tRNA and mRNA during translation, and list all enzymes that participate in the transcription and translation process.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining the role of mRNA (messenger RNA) in translation: mRNA carries the genetic code transcribed from DNA in the form of codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides that specify particular amino acids.
Next, explain the role of tRNA (transfer RNA): tRNA molecules recognize specific codons on the mRNA through their anticodon region and deliver the corresponding amino acid to the growing polypeptide chain during translation.
Contrast the two by emphasizing that mRNA serves as the template containing the instructions for protein synthesis, while tRNA acts as the adaptor that translates the nucleotide code into amino acids.
List the key enzymes involved in transcription: RNA polymerase (which synthesizes the mRNA strand from the DNA template), helicase (which unwinds the DNA double helix), and topoisomerase (which relieves supercoiling during transcription).
List the enzymes involved in translation: aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase (which charges tRNA molecules with their specific amino acids), peptidyl transferase (a ribozyme activity within the ribosome that forms peptide bonds), and factors such as initiation, elongation, and release factors that assist the translation process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of mRNA in Translation

mRNA (messenger RNA) carries the genetic code transcribed from DNA in the form of codons. During translation, ribosomes read the mRNA sequence to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain, effectively serving as the template for protein synthesis.
Role of tRNA in Translation

tRNA (transfer RNA) functions as an adaptor molecule that matches specific amino acids to corresponding codons on the mRNA. Each tRNA has an anticodon region that pairs with the mRNA codon, ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Enzymes Involved in Transcription and Translation

Key enzymes in transcription include RNA polymerase, which synthesizes mRNA from the DNA template. In translation, enzymes such as aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases charge tRNAs with their respective amino acids, while ribosomal enzymes catalyze peptide bond formation during protein assembly.
