Textbook Question
What experimentally derived information led to Holley's proposal of the two-dimensional cloverleaf model of tRNA?
485
views
What experimental information verifies that certain codons in mRNA specify chain termination during translation?
How do we know, based on studies of Neurospora nutritional mutations, that one gene specifies one enzyme?
Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.
Contrast the roles of tRNA and mRNA during translation, and list all enzymes that participate in the transcription and translation process.