Ch. 13 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 13 - Translation and ProteinsProblem 6
Chapter 13, Problem 6

During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?

1
Understand that translation is the process where the genetic code carried by mRNA is decoded to produce a specific polypeptide or protein.
Recall that a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on the messenger RNA (mRNA) that specifies a particular amino acid.
Identify that the molecule bearing the codon is the mRNA, as it carries the sequence of codons that are read during translation.
Recognize that the anticodon is a sequence of three nucleotides complementary to the codon, found on the transfer RNA (tRNA).
Therefore, the molecule bearing the anticodon is the tRNA, which pairs with the mRNA codon to bring the correct amino acid during protein synthesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codon

A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on messenger RNA (mRNA) that specifies a particular amino acid during protein synthesis. It serves as the genetic code read by the ribosome to assemble amino acids in the correct order.
Anticodon

An anticodon is a set of three nucleotides on transfer RNA (tRNA) that is complementary to a specific codon on the mRNA. It ensures the correct amino acid is brought to the ribosome by matching with the codon during translation.
Role of mRNA and tRNA in Translation

During translation, mRNA carries the codons that dictate the amino acid sequence, while tRNA molecules carry amino acids and use their anticodons to recognize and bind to the corresponding codons on the mRNA, facilitating accurate protein synthesis.
