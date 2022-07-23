Textbook Question
Contrast the roles of tRNA and mRNA during translation, and list all enzymes that participate in the transcription and translation process.
860
views
Contrast the roles of tRNA and mRNA during translation, and list all enzymes that participate in the transcription and translation process.
Francis Crick proposed the 'adaptor hypothesis' for the function of tRNA. Why did he choose that description?
During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?
To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?
Explain why the one-gene:one-enzyme concept is not considered totally accurate today.