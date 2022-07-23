Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of Genetics
Ch. 13 - Translation and Proteins
Chapter 13, Problem 1c

How do we know, based on studies of Neurospora nutritional mutations, that one gene specifies one enzyme?

Understand the historical context: The studies on Neurospora crassa, a type of bread mold, were pivotal in establishing the 'one gene-one enzyme' hypothesis. These studies involved creating mutants that could not grow unless supplemented with specific nutrients, indicating a defect in a metabolic pathway.
Identify the nature of the mutations: Each nutritional mutant in Neurospora was found to lack the ability to synthesize a particular nutrient, suggesting that the mutation affected a specific step in a biochemical pathway.
Link mutations to enzyme function: By analyzing which nutrient the mutant could no longer produce, researchers inferred that the mutation disrupted the gene encoding the enzyme responsible for that step in the pathway.
Correlate gene mutation with enzyme deficiency: The key observation was that each mutation corresponded to the loss of a single enzyme activity, supporting the idea that one gene controls the production of one enzyme.
Summarize the conclusion: These findings collectively demonstrated that genes act as instructions for making enzymes, thereby establishing the principle that one gene specifies one enzyme.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One Gene-One Enzyme Hypothesis

This hypothesis proposes that each gene encodes a single enzyme that affects a specific step in a metabolic pathway. It was formulated based on experiments showing that mutations in a gene correspond to the loss of a particular enzyme activity, linking genes directly to enzyme production.
Neurospora Nutritional Mutants

Neurospora crassa mutants that cannot synthesize certain nutrients (auxotrophs) helped identify gene function. By growing mutants on minimal media supplemented with specific nutrients, researchers pinpointed which metabolic step was disrupted, revealing the gene’s role in producing a specific enzyme.
Metabolic Pathway Analysis

Studying the sequence of enzymatic reactions in metabolism allows scientists to map where mutations block the pathway. In Neurospora, each nutritional mutation blocked a single step, indicating that the corresponding gene encodes the enzyme catalyzing that step, supporting the one gene-one enzyme concept.
Textbook Question

What experimentally derived information led to Holley's proposal of the two-dimensional cloverleaf model of tRNA?

Textbook Question

What experimental information verifies that certain codons in mRNA specify chain termination during translation?

Textbook Question

On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?

Textbook Question

Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.

