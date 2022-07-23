Textbook Question
What experimentally derived information led to Holley's proposal of the two-dimensional cloverleaf model of tRNA?
How do we know, based on studies of Neurospora nutritional mutations, that one gene specifies one enzyme?
On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?
Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.