Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 13 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 13 - Translation and ProteinsProblem 9
Chapter 13, Problem 9

What are the major differences between translation in bacteria and translation in eukaryotes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key stages of translation common to both bacteria and eukaryotes: initiation, elongation, and termination.
Examine the initiation process differences, focusing on the ribosome subunits involved (70S in bacteria vs. 80S in eukaryotes) and the role of the Shine-Dalgarno sequence in bacteria compared to the 5' cap recognition in eukaryotes.
Compare the initiator tRNA molecules: in bacteria, the initiator tRNA carries formyl-methionine (fMet), whereas in eukaryotes, it carries methionine (Met) without formylation.
Discuss the differences in initiation factors: bacteria use IF1, IF2, and IF3, while eukaryotes have a more complex set of initiation factors (eIFs) that assist in ribosome assembly and mRNA recognition.
Highlight differences in the location and timing of translation: bacterial translation can begin while transcription is still ongoing (coupled transcription-translation), whereas in eukaryotes, translation occurs in the cytoplasm after mRNA processing and export from the nucleus.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Initiation of Translation

In bacteria, translation initiation involves the recognition of the Shine-Dalgarno sequence on mRNA by the small ribosomal subunit, positioning it for start codon recognition. In eukaryotes, the small ribosomal subunit binds to the 5' cap of mRNA and scans downstream to find the start codon, reflecting differences in mRNA structure and initiation mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Translation initiation

Ribosome Structure and Size

Bacterial ribosomes are 70S, composed of 50S and 30S subunits, while eukaryotic ribosomes are larger 80S particles made of 60S and 40S subunits. This structural difference affects translation dynamics and the interaction with various translation factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure

Coupling of Transcription and Translation

In bacteria, transcription and translation are coupled, meaning translation can begin on mRNA while it is still being synthesized. In eukaryotes, these processes are separated spatially and temporally, with transcription occurring in the nucleus and translation in the cytoplasm, allowing for additional mRNA processing steps.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Translation initiation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?

1089
views
Textbook Question

Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.

712
views
Textbook Question

To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?

469
views
Textbook Question

Explain why the one-gene:one-enzyme concept is not considered totally accurate today.

1121
views
Textbook Question

Using sickle-cell anemia as an example, describe what is meant by a molecular or genetic disease. What are the similarities and dissimilarities between this type of a disorder and a disease caused by an invading microorganism?

745
views