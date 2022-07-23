Define the following:
(a) Polygenic
(b) Additive alleles
(c) Correlation
(d) Monozygotic and dizygotic twins
(e) Heritability
(f) QTL
(g) Continuous variation
A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding
Based on the ratios in the F₂ population, how many genes are involved in the production of color?
How many additive alleles are needed to produce each possible phenotype?
How many additive alleles are needed to produce each possible phenotype?
Predict the outcome of the F1 and F2 generations in a cross between a true-breeding medium-red plant and a white plant.
Predict the outcome of the F1 and F2 generations in a cross between a true-breeding medium-red plant and a white plant.
Height in humans depends on the additive action of genes. Assume that this trait is controlled by the four loci R, S, T, and U and that environmental effects are negligible. Instead of additive versus nonadditive alleles, assume that additive and partially additive alleles exist. Additive alleles contribute two units, and partially additive alleles contribute one unit to height.
Can two individuals of moderate height produce offspring that are much taller or shorter than either parent? If so, how?
If an individual with the minimum height specified by these genes marries an individual of intermediate or moderate height, will any of their children be taller than the tall parent? Why or why not?
If an individual with the minimum height specified by these genes marries an individual of intermediate or moderate height, will any of their children be taller than the tall parent? Why or why not?