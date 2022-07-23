How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?
A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding
Based on the ratios in the F₂ population, how many genes are involved in the production of color?
Key Concepts
Incomplete Dominance and Intermediate Phenotypes
Polygenic Inheritance and Quantitative Trait Ratios
True Breeding and Homozygosity
Write a short essay that discusses the difference between the more traditional Mendelian and neo-Mendelian modes of inheritance (qualitative inheritance) and quantitative inheritance.
Define the following:
(a) Polygenic
(b) Additive alleles
(c) Correlation
(d) Monozygotic and dizygotic twins
(e) Heritability
(f) QTL
(g) Continuous variation
How many additive alleles are needed to produce each possible phenotype?
Assign symbols to these alleles, and list possible genotypes that give rise to the medium-red and light-red phenotypes.
Predict the outcome of the F1 and F2 generations in a cross between a true-breeding medium-red plant and a white plant.