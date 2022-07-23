Textbook Question
How can we ascertain the number of polygenes involved in the inheritance of a quantitative trait?
How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?
How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?
Write a short essay that discusses the difference between the more traditional Mendelian and neo-Mendelian modes of inheritance (qualitative inheritance) and quantitative inheritance.