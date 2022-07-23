Textbook Question
How can we ascertain the number of polygenes involved in the inheritance of a quantitative trait?
413
views
How can we ascertain the number of polygenes involved in the inheritance of a quantitative trait?
What findings led geneticists to postulate the multiple-factor hypothesis that invoked the idea of additive alleles to explain inheritance patterns?
How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?
Write a short essay that discusses the difference between the more traditional Mendelian and neo-Mendelian modes of inheritance (qualitative inheritance) and quantitative inheritance.
Define the following:
(a) Polygenic
(b) Additive alleles
(c) Correlation
(d) Monozygotic and dizygotic twins
(e) Heritability
(f) QTL
(g) Continuous variation